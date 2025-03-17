GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $4.46 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 143,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 53,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $77.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.27. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $240.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

