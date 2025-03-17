GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Purchases 803 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,568 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,631,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,902,800,000 after purchasing an additional 206,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,723,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,451,987,000 after purchasing an additional 892,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,326,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,174,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $837,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144,897 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $100.79 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.07. The company has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.