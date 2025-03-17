GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 178 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:FI opened at $214.91 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.87.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

