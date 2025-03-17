GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 370 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 225,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 467,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $68.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.00. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.