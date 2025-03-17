GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Stock Up 1.6 %

GLYC opened at $0.26 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

About GlycoMimetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 626.1% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 331,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 286,127 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.