GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Stock Up 1.6 %
GLYC opened at $0.26 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GlycoMimetics
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.