Gold Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,236,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,729,000 after acquiring an additional 43,134 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,930,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,963,000 after purchasing an additional 62,908 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,507,000 after buying an additional 2,031,995 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after buying an additional 99,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $94,122,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $46.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

