Gold Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,017 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth $5,111,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,618,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 99,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.33. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -51.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

