Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $325,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $110.37 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $97.82 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

