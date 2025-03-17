Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $201,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 75,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.42 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

