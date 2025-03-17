Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $297,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,289,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 132,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

