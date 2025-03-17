Gray Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $75.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.37. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

