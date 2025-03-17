Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 153 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.97. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.