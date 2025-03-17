Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 29 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 29,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $623.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $701.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $760.67. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.27 and a twelve month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

