Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 975 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $1,673,221.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,096.95. The trade was a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $11,367,602.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,202.64. The trade was a 63.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,828 shares of company stock valued at $13,350,279. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $231.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.17 and a 1 year high of $241.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

