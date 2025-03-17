Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $161.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.25 and a twelve month high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

