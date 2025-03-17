Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $359,480,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 335,914 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,069,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,074,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 364.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,177,000 after purchasing an additional 124,822 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.13.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $357.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $544.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.01 and its 200 day moving average is $386.94.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

