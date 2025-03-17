Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Everest Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 290.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Everest Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $359.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $327.37 and a 1-year high of $407.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

