Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,674 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 22.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 461,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,999,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Mizuho began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.5 %

CAH opened at $128.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.44. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

