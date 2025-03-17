Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,497 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,978,000 after buying an additional 279,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,054,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,829,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,021,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,922,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,340,000 after acquiring an additional 59,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,254,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $628,579,000 after purchasing an additional 374,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,920. This represents a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,375 shares of company stock worth $12,866,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $313.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.23.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.31.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

