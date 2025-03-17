Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 56,104 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,104 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $1,441,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89,222 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,372 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $118.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.53. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $122.55 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

