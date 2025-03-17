Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 924 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Donaldson by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. The trade was a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,992. This represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $68.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

