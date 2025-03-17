Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $299,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in TransDigm Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 274,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,472.47.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,340.20, for a total transaction of $26,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,356 shares in the company, valued at $127,796,111.20. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,594 shares of company stock valued at $164,002,398. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,346.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,326.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,327.28. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,163.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

