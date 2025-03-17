Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $464,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

EWJ stock opened at $70.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.95. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

