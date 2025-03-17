GWN Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6,852.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $99.55 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $112.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

