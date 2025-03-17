GWN Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,338,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,801,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6,039.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,371,000 after acquiring an additional 281,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,861,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $92.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

