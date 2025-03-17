GWN Securities Inc. Takes $420,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTV opened at $171.30 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.57. The stock has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
