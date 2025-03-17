Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 16,560 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $38.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

