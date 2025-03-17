Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 62 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $535.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $574.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $511.97 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

