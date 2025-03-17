Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 27,642 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 76.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,464,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,260,000 after buying an additional 633,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 162.0% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 216,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $59.72 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

