Harbour Investments Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,537,000 after buying an additional 1,028,135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,425,000 after buying an additional 837,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $174,675,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,075,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,031,000 after buying an additional 340,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,877,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,827,000 after buying an additional 811,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $52.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4824 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

