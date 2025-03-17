Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,447,000 after buying an additional 534,561 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $63.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

