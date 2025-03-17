Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,424,000 after acquiring an additional 255,340 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 550,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after buying an additional 94,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,692,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 332,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 73,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

DIVI stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.