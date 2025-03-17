Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Shares Up 20.9% – Should You Buy?

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.02). 1,672,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the average session volume of 407,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.36 ($0.84).

Harmony Energy Income Trust Trading Up 21.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £179.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.49.

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (25) (($0.32)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harmony Energy Income Trust had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile

The Harmony Energy Income Trust (‘HEIT’) is a “pure play” battery energy storage systems (BESS) owner and operator with an exclusive focus on 2-hour duration BESS in GB. It was launched on the London Stock Exchange in November 2021. It currently holds 494.4MW / 988.8 MWh of BESS projects spread across Great Britain.

