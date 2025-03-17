Head-To-Head Survey: Pamt (PAMT) & The Competition

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pamt to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pamt and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pamt and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 301 1823 1632 39 2.37

Earnings & Valuation

Pamt currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.91%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 34.99%. Given Pamt’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pamt has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Pamt and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -8.84 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 19.13

Pamt’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Pamt has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pamt rivals beat Pamt on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

