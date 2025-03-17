HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,778 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth $1,246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 209,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 36.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 843,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,034,000 after buying an additional 226,563 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Read Our Latest Report on HQY

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $97.41 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.