HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stake Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Up 3.7 %

HQY stock opened at $97.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.35. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $115.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HealthEquity

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.