HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 13,231 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 471,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,454,000. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the period.

COM stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

