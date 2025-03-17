HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 7,431 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.