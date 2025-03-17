HighTower Advisors LLC Has $10.16 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Nordson by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Nordson by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $207.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $196.83 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.20.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

