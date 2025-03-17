HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.37 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,858 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

