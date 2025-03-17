HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $11.30 Million in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 446,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,298,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 102,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter.

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TAFM opened at $25.27 on Monday. AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.

About AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF

The AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (TAFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 4 to 7 years TAFM was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

