HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $12.04 Million in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 781,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,039,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Inhibrx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inhibrx Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $35.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Inhibrx Company Profile
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
