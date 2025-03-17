HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $164.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.29. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $119.31 and a 12 month high of $205.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

