HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $101.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $94.83 and a 12 month high of $108.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average of $103.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

