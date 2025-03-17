HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 12,195 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 288,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,195 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $47.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.