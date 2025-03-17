HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 45,004 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,004 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $53.94 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.58.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.