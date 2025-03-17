Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $25.35 Million Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,354 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $25,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in St. Joe by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,403,000 after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in St. Joe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in St. Joe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in St. Joe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in St. Joe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $1,934,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,310,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,614,435.44. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.30. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

