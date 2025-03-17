Hovde Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock Price

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Hovde Group from $46.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $32.39 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 60,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

