IMG Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,588 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July makes up approximately 0.8% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,248,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 102,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,546,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS ZJUL opened at $26.83 on Monday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (ZJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.