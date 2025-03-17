IMG Wealth Management Inc. Invests $78,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 991 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $103.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

